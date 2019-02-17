Norma Horton Buff COLUMBIA - Norma Horton Buff, 91, passed away peacefully February 15, 2019 at Agape Hospice House on Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC. She was born on December 4, 1927 in Kershaw County to the late Lee Roy and Geneva Cobb Horton. Norma graduated from Baron DeKalb High School. She spent most of her professional career working for the SC Department of Vital Statistics and as an executive secretary for the Technical Education Commission. She was a long-standing member of Earlewood Baptist Church and the Grace Sunday school class. She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Eugene Franklin Buff and their daughter, Norma Gene Buff. Those left behind to cherish her memory are sons, Richard (Susan) Buff and Christopher Buff; daughter, Janette (Jared) Clark; grandsons, Brian (Laura) Buff and Scott (Natalie) Buff; granddaughters, Staci (Andrew) Robinson, Dana Marie Martin, and Amanda Kay Arave; brother, Charles (Lori) Horton; sister, Sally (Sonny) Redders; and nieces and nephews. Norma also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren. Norma will be remembered in the hearts of those who knew her as not only kind, compassionate and selfless, but also as a person strong in her faith who had a passionate love for the Lord. She will be remembered by her family as the perfect mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. A service will be held 2 o'clock, Tuesday, February 19th, at Earlewood Baptist Church, 2930 River Drive, Columbia. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service, beginning at 1 o'clock. Burial will follow in Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens, 500 Wildlife Pkwy., Columbia, SC 29210. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Buff.
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 754-6290
Published in The State on Feb. 17, 2019