Norma Catherine Marsha Davis 12/31/1932 11/29/2019 COLUMBIA - A memorial service for Norma Catherine Marsha Davis will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the home of Kelly and Gary Davis. Mrs. Davis, wife of the late George "Beb" Bellinger Davis, Jr., died on Thursday, November 29, 2019. Born on December 31, 1932, in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Adele (Barkoot) Marsha. She was a graduate of Columbia High School, Columbia College and the University of South Carolina with a Master's Degree. As a teacher, she retired from Hammond Academy. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral and USA Dance, Inc. She enjoyed her life - especially ballroom dancing. Surviving are her children, Debra D. Crews (Charles), Gary A. Davis (Kelly), George B. "Bud" Davis (Pam); seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; her brother, Stephen Marsha (Joye); and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her sisters, Doris M. Wilson-Woest, Emma M. Asmer, Jean M. Mallios, Betty M. Williams, and Adele M. Weathersbee. The family wishes to thank her caregivers, Marci Grooms, Cynthia Gieger, Darlene Middleton, Michelle Hips, Mary Ray, Nancy Anderson, and Mary Simms for their dedicated and compassionate care. Memorials may be made to Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 1100 Sumter Street, Columbia, South Carolina 29201; or , 140 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 210, Columbia, South Carolina 29210. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Dec. 3, 2019