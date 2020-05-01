Norma Ellen Meetze COLUMBIA Norma Ellen Meetze, 87, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. The current uncertainty of our world limits our ability to celebrate his life with others in the traditional way. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Norma was born December 29, 1932 in Altoona, PA to the William and Helen Whistler. A successful business owner and full time Mom, she lived life to the fullest but taught her children to always take one day at a time. She would often be heard saying, "Rome wasn't built in a day." Norma enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially cooking and completing the daily crossword puzzle with her husband. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Thurmond O'neal Meetze. Survivors include her two daughters, Helen Barber, Deborah Williams; three sons, Jimmy Meetze, Andy Meetze, Phillip Meetze, Frank Meetze; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dunbar Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on May 1, 2020.