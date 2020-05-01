Norma Ellen Meetze
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Ellen Meetze COLUMBIA Norma Ellen Meetze, 87, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. The current uncertainty of our world limits our ability to celebrate his life with others in the traditional way. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Norma was born December 29, 1932 in Altoona, PA to the William and Helen Whistler. A successful business owner and full time Mom, she lived life to the fullest but taught her children to always take one day at a time. She would often be heard saying, "Rome wasn't built in a day." Norma enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially cooking and completing the daily crossword puzzle with her husband. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Thurmond O'neal Meetze. Survivors include her two daughters, Helen Barber, Deborah Williams; three sons, Jimmy Meetze, Andy Meetze, Phillip Meetze, Frank Meetze; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dunbar Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Northeast
4219 HARD SCRABBLE RD
Columbia, SC 29223
8037886310
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved