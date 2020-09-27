Norma Jane Miller Dill
January 30, 1933 - September 24, 2020
Lexington, South Carolina - Norma Dill 87 was born Jan. 30 1933 in Winston Salem, N.C. to the late John Vernon & Clara Jane Hunter of Belton S.C. She went to be with her Lord Jesus on Sept. 24, 2020 while at the hospital.
Norma grew up in Belton, SC. She attended Furman University. She married her childhood sweetheart Sammy Miller. They were married for 37 years. She spent her younger married years caring for her family. She eventually went back into the work place as a bank teller for what used to be SCN and is now Wells Fargo and eventually to working in the Tax dept. at SCN. After Sam's passing in 1990 she married Norman Brooks Dill in 1993, a friend of hers and Sam's while in college. They were married for 26 years before Mr. Dills passing in 2019.
She was a member of Riverland Hills Baptist Church, active in Bethel S.C. and Oasis, where she frequently played piano. She also spent a lot of time helping her husband Brooks distribute Gideon Bibles. She loved reading her Bible & memorizing Gods word. She also enjoyed passing out Gideon bibles to anyone she met.
She is survived by her beloved son, Sammy Joe Miller Jr., (Missy) of Lexington, S.C., stepson Keith Dill (Viqui) of Winchester VA., stepdaughter Lisa Thomley (Keith) of Ozark Alabama; grandchildren, Samuel Miller of Travelers Rest, S.C., Lydia Miller of Birmingham, Alabama, James Brooks Dill of Winchester, VA and Rebecca Knowles of Enterprise, Alabama, brother John Hunter (Glenda) of Honea Path, S.C. She is preceded by Sammy Joe Miller, Norman Brooks Dill and her brother Gray Hunter (Gayle).
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Riverland Hills Baptist Church "Beyond Us Stewardship Campaign" Services will be held at Riverland Hills Baptist Church, 201 Lake Murray Blvd., Irmo, S.C. 29063 on Sunday, September 27th at 2pm. The family will greet friends prior to service, beginning at 1pm. A family graveside service will be held on Sunday at the Belton Cemetery in Belton, S.C.
The family would like to thank First Light Homecare of Columbia for their excellent care of Mrs. Dill, especially Lisa Price, Nell Grant, Jim & Debra McGraw & Ashley Morris. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with plans.
Register at Barr-Price.com