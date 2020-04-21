Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Jean Sartori. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Norma Jean "Jeanie" Sartori LEESVILLE Norma Jean "Jeanie" Cochran Sartori was born December 8, 1942 in Revere, MO and passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Bertha Pruitt and Archie Cochran. Mrs. Sartori was the youngest of six. She grew up on a farm in northeast Missouri and graduated from Revere High School in 1960. She married Patrick Murphy, with whom she had four children, Kelly, Karen, Scott and Melia. She married Michael Rine who preceded her in death in 2006. She married Gene Sartori who preceded her in death April 8, 2020. Throughout her life, she lived in MO, IA, KY, MN, FL and SC. She loved her family, friends and neighbors. Some of her many interests included reading, music, sports, gardening, the ocean, nature, boating, sewing and traveling. She especially enjoyed living at the lake with her husband, Gene. Mrs. Sartori will be remembered for her friendly personality, smile and kindness. She is survived by her daughters, Kelly Williams (Dean), Karen Carew (Joseph), Melia Markley; son, Scott Murphy; grandchildren, Elizabeth Williams, Brett Williams (Megan), Katlyn Overturf (Nathan), Andrea Williams, Isabella Grace Carew, Nathan Murphy, Zack Markley and Jessica Huggins; great-grandchildren, William Overturf, Grant Overturf, Tucker Overturf, Walker Overturf, Malcolm Williams, Charleston Williams, Ella Huggins, Knox Huggins, (Luna Markley due in May); brothers, Ronald Cochran (Rovene), Robert Cochran (Dorthea); sisters, Lois Wixom, Twila Harper (Delbert) and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Wilma West. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to the or your local Hospice Chapter.

