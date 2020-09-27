Norma Mitchum
December 23, 1931
West Columbia , South Carolina - A service to celebrate the life of Norma Harmon Rutherford Mitchum, 88, of West Columbia will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday September 27, 2020 at Palmetto Church of Christ, 7000 Nursery Road, Columbia SC 29212. Entombment will be private for family only at Woodridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the church, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and the Cassidy Fae Pendley Memorial scholarship at the School of Engineering of the University of South Carolina.
Mrs. Mitchum passed away on Friday September 25, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Mitchum loved supporting her Brookland-Cayce High School Bearcats and the Carolina Gamecocks and was a avid gardener and bird watching enthusiast. She was a member of Palmetto Church of Christ.
Mrs. Mitchum is survived by her loving daughter, Susan (Howard) Pendley; brother, Leo Keller Harmon; nieces and nephew, Ginger (Phil) Price, Nanette (Boyd) Wooton, John (Terri) Reeley, Michelle (Todd) Cullum, Rhonda (William) Fordham, Renee Cobb and Tom (Maryann) Cobb; numerous great nieces and nephews
Please sign the online guestbook at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com