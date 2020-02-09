Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Vinson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Norma Jean Vinson SPRINGFIELD, IL - Norma Jean Vinson passed away on Jan. 8, 2020, at her son's home in Springfield, Illinois. Norma was born in Edinburgh, Scotland, on May 3, 1934, the daughter of Norman and Jane Gibb. She married Charles David Vinson of Bakersville, NC, on Dec. 9, 1959. They were married for 55 years. David and Norma called Columbia home for over 50 happy years with many friends and family in the area. Norma is survived by a son, Charles Gibb Vinson (Robin) of Springfield; a sister, Merinda Vinson, of Bakersville; two granddaughters, Jessica (Brandon) Jefferson of Chatham, and Sarah (Josh) Benitone of Carterville; a niece, Julie (Ricky) Phillips of Bakersville; two great-nieces, Brinkley (Rodney) Butler and Lacey Phillips of Bakersville; and great-grandchildren, Avery and Maddux Jefferson of Chatham. A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, Smith Chapel, 1324 Marion St., Columbia, SC, 29201 on February 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. A reception will follow the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorials honoring Norma may be made to the First Presbyterian Church or the Animal Protective League.

