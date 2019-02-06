Norman Haskell Brabham LEXINGTON - Funeral services for Norman Haskell Brabham, 84, will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Friday, February 8, 2019 at Red Bank Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Southland Memorial Gardens with Military and Masonic Rites. Visitation will be held from 1-3:00 p.m. at the church before the service. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family. Mr. Brabham passed away Sunday February 3, 2019. Born in Columbia, SC, he was the son of the late Norman Lloyd and Carolyn E. Jones Brabham. He was a member of Red Bank Baptist Church, a Navy Veteran, past Master of Eau Claire Masonic Lodge #344, member of Lexington Masonic Lodge #152 and Grand Commander of SC. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Elinor Louise Neeley-Brabham; sons, Russell Brabham and Dr. Gary William Neeley (Patti); daughters, Michelle Renee' Brabham and Vicki Lynn Watton (Clifton); sister, Helen B. Looney (Charles); 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, Jerry D. Brabham. Memorials may be made to The ALS Association, SC Chapter, 7499 Parkland Road, Suite 144, Columbia SC 29223 or Red Bank Baptist Church Building Fund. Barr-Price.com (803) 356-4411
Published in The State on Feb. 6, 2019