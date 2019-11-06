Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Brooks Dill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Norman Brooks Dill LEXINGTON - Norman Brooks Dill, 89, Born July 7, 1930 in Greenville County, South Carolina to the late William B and Cora Stokes Dill of Greer went to be with his Lord Jesus on November 3, 2019 while at his home in Lexington SC. He was the beloved husband of Norma Jane Miller Dill for 26 years. Mr. Dill served in the USAF for several years, after which he attended Furman University and graduated from Clemson University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He retired from the United States State and Defense Departments and was employed later by Computer Science Corporation with NASA. He was a member of Riverland Hill Baptist Church where he was active in Gideon's Inter. Bethel SS class and the Oasis, where he frequently played his saxophone. He is survived by his wife Norma Miller Dill, of the Home. Son Keith Dill (Viqui) of Winchester VA, daughter Lisa Thomley (Keith) of Ozark Alabama, Stepson Joe Miller (Missy) of Lexington SC. Grandchildren, Rebecca Knowles of Enterprise, Ala. James Brooks Dill of Winchester VA, Samuel Miller of Greenville SC, Lydia Miller of Lexington SC and two great grandchildren; Haiden Knowles, Dillan Knowles. Sisters Rachael Dill Owensby Meyer of Greer, Glenda Orcutt of Lebanon Ohio, and Charlotte Waldrop of Hoover, Ala. Preceded by death his first wife Marion Mills Dill of 39 years, sister Willie Mae Wilson; brothers Thomas Marshall Dill and Gerald L. Dill. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Riverland Hills Baptist Church "Beyond Us Stewardship Campaign" or the Gideon's International Irmo Camp (u39032), P.O. Box 210263, Columbia, SC, 29221-0263. Services will be held at Riverland Hills Baptist Church, 201 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC 29063 on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., family will greet friends prior to service beginning at 2:00 p.m... Burial will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in Greenville, SC. Online register at

