Norman L. Fairey "Red" ST. MATTHEWS - Norman L. "Red" Fairey, 79, of St. Matthews, S.C. passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Lexington Medical Center. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sara Carson Fairey. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Paul United Methodist Church in St. Matthews. Rev. Sara Relaford will be residing. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall following the memorial service. Friends and family may call or visit the home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the St. Paul United Methodist Church at 1808 Bridge St, Saint Matthews, SC 29135 or to the . Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.thompsonfh.net.
Published in The State on Apr. 23, 2019