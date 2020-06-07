Norman J Littleton, Sr RIDGEWAY, SC - Norman J Littleton, Sr, 80, formerly from Ridgeway, SC, passed away on May 24, 2020. Norman was born December 25, 1939, in Fultz, KY, son of the late Andrew Jackson Littleton and Alice Leora Williamson Littleton. Norman was an avid hunter and fisherman all his life. He is survived by his son, Norman J Littleton, Jr (Vicky) of Lizella, GA; daughter, Suzanne Littleton, of Raleigh, NC, his sisters Jacqueline L. Camp, Evelyn Waites (Robert), Anne Shull (Harper), Jenefer White (Eugene), two grandsons Adam Littleton (Maria) and Andrew Littleton, three great-grandchildren Ember, Gunner, Caleb and many nieces and nephews. He also left behind many friends and loved ones in Oklahoma and Missouri, who will miss him dearly. Norman was predeceased by his parents and by his first wife, Isabelle Cooper Littleton and 2nd wife, RoseAnn LaDuca Littleton. A graveside service, officiated by Rev. Robert Waites, will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Norman's name to The Recovery Ranch, 950 Liberty Church Rd, Loris, SC 29569.



