Norman McBride McLean
1929 - 2020
Norman McBride McLean
August 23, 1929 - November 11, 2020
Orangeburg, South Carolina - Norman McBride McLean, 91, of Orangeburg, went Home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Regional Medical Center. His passing was due solely to natural causes (not COVID). Funeral services were held on Friday, November 13, 2020. Norman was born in Orangeburg on August 23, 1929. He was the son of the late James Lennon McLean, Sr. and Sophronia Hartzog McLean. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Shirley Brown McLean, with whom he shared a happy and fulfilling life for 61 years. He is also survived by his children, daughter Marie McLean-Choi (David) of Orangeburg and sons James N. McLean (Patty) of Orangeburg, William N. McLean (Nicole) of Columbia, and Robert L. McLean (Heather) of Anderson; and grandchildren Riley and Benton McLean of Columbia; Madilyn, Griffin and Wyatt McLean of Anderson; Thomas Sloop of Deltona, FL, Perrin Sloop of Greer, and Andrew Sloop and John McLean of Orangeburg. He also leaves behind a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Avie and Leslie Phillips, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, PO Box 637, Orangeburg, SC 29116; Clemson University Tiger Band Association, P.O. Box 1348, Clemson, SC 29633; or the charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.


Published in The State from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2020.
November 13, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Wilfred Pace
