Noryne Festinger Siegel LEXINGTON - NORYNE Festinger Siegel, 93, of Lexington, SC died June 12, 2020 at her home. She was born October 19, 1926 in Conway, Arkansas. As a young girl growing up during the great depression, she lived in several small towns in southern Arkansas. She lived most of her life in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, ten years in Mason, Ohio and ten years in Lexington, SC. Surviving family includes two sons, J. Brent Siegel of Lexington, SC and Mark Siegel of Franklin, TN; two granddaughters and three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Louis Siegel. Noryne was an avid tennis player and golfer. She played tennis almost daily until she was nearly 80 years old and in her seventies was playing on tennis teams with much younger players. For several years she gave tennis lessons in Arkansas and was a civic leader in getting public tennis courts built in Pine Bluff. Funeral services and burial will be private at a later date in Arkansas. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family. Online register at barr-price.com BARR-PRICE FUNERAL HOME 813-532-4411
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 14, 2020.