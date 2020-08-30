Novalee Nye LEESVILLE - Novalee Amaryllis Shealy Nye, age 92, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. Novalee was born April 17, 1928, to George Ryan Tilman Shealy and Trannie Ethel Derrick Shealy, of Leesville, SC. Novalee was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charles Nye, her brother, Kearney Shealy, and her sister, Cleo Shealy Price. She was a member of Mt Hebron Lutheran Church, Leesville, SC. She worked in the Hershey Factory in Pennsylvania, and after 24 years of dedicated service she retired from Owens-Corning Fiberglass Aiken, SC. Mrs. Nye is survived by her two sons: Gwenn (Deborah) Nye and Terry (Vickie) Nye; grandchildren: Jessica Nye (Desmann), Cody (Racheal) Nye, Brandi (Obrien) Nye, Jason (Kim) Holsomback, and Adam (Misty) Holsomback; and 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; as well as many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Nye spent the last 9 years of her life at the Lexington Extended Care, Lexington, SC., and the family is grateful for the wonderful care she received, especially the staff on Crews Pointe who made Novalee's days as comfortable as possible. Thanks also to the many friends that visited and sent cards. Due to concerns about Covid-19, a private memorial service will be held at Christ the Good Shepherd Mausoleum in Ridge Crest Memorial Park. Memorials can be made to the Circle Fire Department, 3321 Columbia Highway, Leesville, SC 29070 or the Saluda County Meals on Wheels, P. O. Box 507, Saluda, SC, 29138. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel, is assisting the family. Please go to the Barr-Price.com
to offer stories, tales, and love about Novalee Nye for the family to cherish. BARR-PRICE FUNERAL HOME 803-532-4411