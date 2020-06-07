O. Frederick Forsyth
O. Frederick "Fred" Forsyth CHAPIN O. Frederick "Fred" Forsyth was born November 24, 1934 in Youngstown, OH and passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Mr. Forsyth was a 1952 graduate of Elyria High School in Elyria, Ohio. He served in the US Marine Corps from 1956-1960, achieving the rank of Captain. In 1956, Mr. Forsyth attended Chicago Illinois Institute of Technology where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering, and went on to earn his Master of Science Operations Research and Computer Science degree from Stanford University in 1969. His professional life included work at Stanford Research Institute SRI International at Menlo Park, CA, Senior Operations Analyst for the US Navy Third Fleet based at Pearl Harbor, HI and NASA Ames, Moffett Federal Airfield, Santa Clara County, CA. He and his wife moved to Chapin, SC in 2004 to enjoy his retirement years on beautiful Lake Murray. Mr. Forsyth is survived by his wife, Betty Hays Forsyth; children, Tamara Johnson of Vancouver, WA, Saundra Taylor (Joe) of Spokane, WA; step children, Allison Hays, MD of Albany, GA, Scott Hays (Elise) of Winthrop, ME; nine grandchildren, Garrett, Amanda and Jacob Johnson, Zachary and Christopher Taylor, Zoe Lee, and Alexander, Amanda and William Hays. He was predeceased by his parents, Marjorie Coe Forsyth and Otis Frederick Forsyth and brother, Phillip L. Forsyth. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net

Published in The State on Jun. 7, 2020.
