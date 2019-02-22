Odell Baten JENKINSVILLE - Mr. Odell Baten, 83 passed away on Feb. 18, 2019. He is survived by his sisters: Annie R. Baten, Emporium, VA., Dorothy B. McRae, Hyattsville, MD, Marjorie B. Kennedy, Winnsboro, SC, Mamie B. Thompson, Baltimore, MD: Funeral service will be 1:00pm Saturday February 23, 2019 @ St. Barnabas Episcopal Church: Burial at White Hall AME With full Military Honors Visitation will be Friday Feb. 22, 2019 from 2pm to 7pm @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180. Condolences may be sent to russellmccutchen.net.
Published in The State on Feb. 22, 2019