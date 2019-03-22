Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Odell Proctor. View Sign

Odell Proctor RIDGEWAY - Mr. Odell Proctor, 78, of Ridgeway SC passed away March 18, 2019. He was born in Winnsboro SC. He is preceded in death by his father Clarence Odell Proctor, his mother Ethel Lee Branham, and son in law Jim Mayhew. Mr. Proctor retired from Newmans Painting. He enjoyed going to the skyline with his friends and dancing. He spent alot of his time fishing and hunting which he loved to do. He is survived by his wife, Betty of 20 years, and his children, Ruth Mayhew, Debra (Randy) Bradwell, Jimmy (Dana) Proctor, and Melissa (Wayne) Birchmore. Grandchildren Dale, Andy, Cassie, Zack, Angela, Elisha, Jeremy, James, Tiffany, and 12 great grandchildren. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. The family has planned a private memorial. "God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be. So he put his arms around you and whispered, come to me. A golden heart stopped beating & hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best!" Parker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

