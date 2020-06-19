Odessa Young Parker COLUMBIA - Mrs. Odessa Young Parker was born on December 16, 1945, in Columbia, South Carolina to the late Mr. Benjamin and Hilda Young. She peacefully transitioned to be with her heavenly father on Monday, June 15, 2020. Mrs. Parker was educated in the public schools in Richland County, SC, and graduated from Bethel High School in 1963. She was employed by The South Carolina State Mental Hospital for several years. Mrs. Odessa Young Parker leaves to cherish precious memories with her two sisters, Margaret Belton and Earnestine (Reverend Willie B.) Ellis, brother, David (Mary) Young and a sister-in-law, Daisy Young. She also leaves a host of loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives, dear friends, and caregivers. The homegoing service for Mrs. Parker will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home, 2930 Colonial Drive, Columbia, SC with burial New Free Hope Independent Church Cemetery, 1128 Marthan Road, Blythewood, SC. Mrs. Parker will be available for public viewing today from 2-5pm. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Jun. 19, 2020.