1/1
Ogner Daniel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ogner's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ogner Daniel 8/18/1932 - 8/25/2020 SILVER SPRING, MD - Ogner Daniel peacefully departed this life on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. She was the daughter Johnnie and Lizzie Varnetta Daniel of Johnston, SC. For the past several years, Ogner resided at the Sunrise Assisted Living Home in Silver Spring, MD. Ogner received her Bachelor's Degree from South Carolina State College. Ogner worked with the DC Department of Human Services for many years. Ogner was also a proud and lifetime member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She was a long time active member and served as a Deacon at Church of the Redeemer in Washington, DC. Ogner was an avid reader, world traveler, and golfer, winning numerous awards and trophies. Ogner was predeceased by both parents and eight of her nine siblings. She leaves to cherish her memory her sister, Winnie B. Jones, nieces, Valeria Daniel, Christine Williams, Linda (James) Edwards, Sonya Daniel, Marion Daniel, Edwina (Ruppert) Hawes, Jennifer Jones, LaRosa (Jose) Arroyo, and Sydna Jones and a host of other relatives and friends. Services were held on September 15, 2020; The JB Jenkins Funeral Home, Landover Maryland ~ https://www.jbjenkinsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved