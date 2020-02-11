Ola Lee Robinson NORTH, SC - Ola Lee Robinson of North, S. C. passed away February 10, 2020 at the Methodist Oaks in Orangeburg. Born in Hartsville, S.C. on August 21, 1925, Mrs. Robinson was a daughter of the late Middleton Josey and Margaret Green Woodham. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Heyward Lewis Robinson; an infant daughter, Cynthia Blanch "Cindy"; a son-in-law, Charles Troy Spires; sisters, Edith Howle, Evelyn Kee and Daphne Arthur; and a brother, Joe Woodham. Surviving are her two devoted daughters, Diane Spires of North, and Sherrie Gossett of Lexington. She was a wonderful grandmother to four grandchildren, Chuck Spires, Julie Toole, James Jackson and Jennie Peele. She was also blessed with six great-grandchildren, Taylor Gable, Chandler and Caity Toole, Madison Peele, Brayden and Ava-Grace Brewer. The family will greet friends on Wednesday, February 12, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com) of North, SC. The funeral will be at North United Methodist Church at 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 13, 2020 with burial in Riverside Cemetery. The casket will be placed in the church one hour before the service.
Published in The State on Feb. 11, 2020