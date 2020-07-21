Ola Mae Whigham CAYCE - Ola Mae Whigham, 94, of Cayce, SC, was born December 29, 1925 and passed away July 19, 2020 at Opus Nursing Home. She was the daughter of the late Tom and Christy Jones. Predeceasing her were brothers, Carl, Oscar and Ralph Jones and sisters, Beatrice White, Gladys Breedlove, Iva Lee Burnett and Ruby Norman. She is survived by her son, Leo Whigham (Barbara) and sister, Bobbie Wagner. She spent her career in the quality control area of the garment industry. She loved her sewing machines and gardening in her yard. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, with a graveside service following at 10:30 a.m. in the adjacent Southland Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Care of SC, 136 Stonemark Lane, Ste. 100, Columbia, SC 29210 or hospicecare.net/donations
