1/
Ola Mae Whigham
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ola Mae Whigham CAYCE - Ola Mae Whigham, 94, of Cayce, SC, was born December 29, 1925 and passed away July 19, 2020 at Opus Nursing Home. She was the daughter of the late Tom and Christy Jones. Predeceasing her were brothers, Carl, Oscar and Ralph Jones and sisters, Beatrice White, Gladys Breedlove, Iva Lee Burnett and Ruby Norman. She is survived by her son, Leo Whigham (Barbara) and sister, Bobbie Wagner. She spent her career in the quality control area of the garment industry. She loved her sewing machines and gardening in her yard. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, with a graveside service following at 10:30 a.m. in the adjacent Southland Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Care of SC, 136 Stonemark Lane, Ste. 100, Columbia, SC 29210 or hospicecare.net/donations. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
10:00 AM
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - West Columbia Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - West Columbia Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - West Columbia Chapel
820 W Dunbar Rd
W. Columbia, SC 29170
8037553527
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved