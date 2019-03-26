Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olan Pullen Jr.. View Sign

Olan Lamar Pullen, Jr. WINNSBORO - Mr. Olan Lamar Pullen, Jr., 86, of Winnsboro passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Born in Winnsboro, he was the son of the late Olan Lamar Sr. and Shellie Johnson Pullen. Olan was a US Army Veteran and retired from Uniroyal and Fairfield Memorial Hospital. He was a very faithful member of North Columbia Church of God in Blythewood, SC. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Joann Davenport Pullen; son, Randy Lamar Pullen (Natalia); daughter, Janet Pullen Farrell (Robert Sean); two brothers, Wilbert Pullen (Sue) and Thurmond Pullen (Linda); sister, Mildred P. Conner; and four grandchildren, Tyler, Ryan, Bethanie, and Brittany. Funeral services will be held at 2 o'clock PM Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at North Columbia Church of God, 1004 Loric Road, Blythewood, SC 29016 conducted by Bishop Ossie Deese and Bishop Walter Parham. Burial will follow in Fairfield Memorial Cemetery in Winnsboro. The family will receive friends one hour before the service in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Columbia Church of God, 1004 Loric Road, Blythewood, SC 29016. Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Pullen family.

