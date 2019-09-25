Olan V. Thompson LEXINGTON- Olan V. Thompson, 87, of Lexington SC, husband of Brenda Ward Thompson, went to be with our Heavenly Father, Monday, September 23, 2019. He was born on December 21, 1931 in Gaffney SC to the late Olan V. Thompson, Sr. and Evelyn Wren Thompson. He was a US veteran and a member of Northside Baptist Church. Olan was a tennis professional and an avid horseman. He was the owner of Circle T. Stables and loved snow skiing and traveling. In addition to his wife of 24 years, he is survived by, two daughters, Beth Williams and Sandra Crouch (Mark); three step children, Cynthia Sears (Jeff), David Clubb (Paula) and Brian Clubb; three grandchildren, Lauren Stalvey (Tyler), Caroline Crouch and Robert Williams; four step grandchildren, Collin Charles (Jessica), Kailey Charles, Jared Clubb and Jackson Clubb; one sister, Carolyn Moss . In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Hazel Davis and Margaret Smith; and one brother, Fred Thompson. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 27, 2019 in the chapel of Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. Burial will follow in Woodridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Leeza's Care Connection, 201 St. Andrews Road Columbia SC 29210. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 25, 2019