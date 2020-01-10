Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-254-2000 Viewing 2:00 PM - 9:00 PM Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 View Map Viewing 2:00 PM - 2:45 PM First Calvary Baptist Church 1401 Pine Street Columbia , SC View Map Funeral service 2:45 PM First Calvary Baptist Church 1401 Pine Street Columbia , SC View Map Burial Following Services Greenlawn Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Olaniyan David Swinton COLUMBIA - Olaniyan David Swinton passed away unexpectedly at his home in Columbia, SC, on January 4, 2020. He was 49. Born in Boston, Massachusetts on July 7, 1970, to Dr. David and Patricia Swinton, Olaniyan grew up in Long Island, New York, Alexandria, Virginia, and Atlanta, Georgia, with his one brother and four sisters. He graduated from Callaway High School in Jackson, Mississippi, and he continued his education at Florida A&M University where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Business Economics. Olaniyan also earned an HVAC certification that he utilized on construction projects in Columbia, including the building of the Colonial Life Arena. He also served in the National Guard from March 1990 to March 1998. Olaniyan, who displayed an affinity for problem solving, worked as a Maintenance Manager overseeing the upkeep of various commercial properties across the Metropolitan Atlanta area. He continued to excel in this role until his health declined and he left his childhood home in Atlanta behind and took up residency in Columbia to be closer to his parents. Although his condition slowed him down, he showed a strength of character and determination that we all admired. During this time, he was also able to nurture his relationships with his son, parents, siblings, his nieces and nephews, and grandmother. We are forever grateful to have had this time with him. Olaniyan was a caring son, devoted father, a wonderful older brother, and an amazing uncle to his numerous nieces and nephews. Olaniyan was a good listener, offered thoughtful advice, and was always willing to give assistance when needed. He was an avid reader and enjoyed discussing and debating various topics ranging from politics to the latest entertainment news, and he often spoke out about social injustices and issues of racial inequality. He was a lifelong Dallas Cowboy fan who was convinced that "next year" was their time to win another Super Bowl. He also loved to watch boxing and seldom missed a championship fight. He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Malik A. Swinton, his parents, David and Patricia Swinton, his grandmother, Thelma Harris, his brother, Omari (Phyllis) Swinton, sisters, Ayanna (Michael) Jamison, Aisha (Kedrick) Lusk, Malika (Kelly) Shumpert, and Akilah (Cory) Nelson, nieces, Adia Lusk, Kya Jamison, Kellis Shumpert, Nyla Swinton, Akirah Nelson and Tiera Lucas, and nephews, Mikail Shumpert, Amir Anderson, Mikaili Jamison, Elijah Lusk, Adis Jamison, Omari Swinton Jr., Jaliyl Jamison, Kaelil Lusk, Uri Shumpert, Jamir Swinton, Nasir Swinton, Cory Nelson II, and Akil Nelson, a caring godfather, Dr. Peter Jackson, and a caregiving friend, Ms. Linda Haggins. He also leaves to mourn his absence many uncles, aunts, cousins and a host of other beloved relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, 2 to 9 pm at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive, Columbia, SC 29203. Family visitation will be Friday 7 to 9 pm. The church service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, viewing from 2 to 2:45 pm and the funeral will start promptly at 2:45 pm. at First Calvary Baptist Church, 1401 Pine Street, Columbia, SC 29204. Burial will immediately follow the funeral at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Flowers and condolences may be sent to Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home. Well wishes may be sent to the family c/o David or Patricia Swinton, 321 Garvey Circle, Columbia, SC 29203.

