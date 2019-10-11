Oleatha Huiett Jordan

Service Information
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC
29201
(803)-771-7799
Obituary
Oleatha Huiett Jordan COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mrs. Oleatha Huiett Jordan will be held Saturday at 12:00 noon at the Zion Pilgrim Baptist Church, Arthurtown, with burial to follow in the Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Friday at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are: her son, Herbert Washington; daughter, Ashley Jordan; father, Charles Huiett, Sr.; sisters, Judy Spell and Charlene (Don) Keys-Bowen; a brother, Wade Huiett; 12 grandchildren; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Oct. 11, 2019
