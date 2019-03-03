Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Oleta Laura Coker Martin AIKEN - Mrs. Oleta Laura Coker Martin, 95, passed away Monday, February 27, 2019. A graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Historic Bethany Cemetery with the Reverend Brancie Stephens officiating. Mrs. Martin was born in Biloxi, MS, a daughter of the late Roy Lyle and Hester Garner Coker. She is survived by her daughter Laura Martin (George) Lindsay, Savannah, GA; a son, John Fraser Martin, Jr., Richmond, VA; grandchildren, Jennifer Lindsay (Gerald) Robertson, George Wilson (Mary) Lindsay IV, Caroline Coker Martin (Darrell) Eakes, Sara Martin (Stephen) Clark; great-grandchildren, Laura Garner Robertson, Wilson Kyle Robertson, George Winfield Lindsay, Evelyn Michael Lindsay; nieces and nephews, Susan Ott Geiger, Robert Clifton Ott, John Clement (Teresa) Riley, Jr., James Martin (Sally) Riley, Lee Franklin (Joyce) Riley, Lyanne Franklin (Det) Haislip and Brenda Franklin (Barry) Buchanan. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Fraser Martin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Rd, Aiken, SC 29801 or to Eau Claire Presbyterian Church, PO Box 3156, Columbia, SC 29230. The family would like to thank her caregivers at Forest View Manor, along with Patricia Utley and Nurse Nancy Waites. Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc., 924 Hayne Ave., Aiken, SC Mrs. Martin's online guest book may be signed at

924 Hayne Ave.

Aiken , SC 29801

