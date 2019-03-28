Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olin Black. View Sign

Olin Black COLUMBIA Olin Black passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at home following a 2 year courageous battle with cancer. He was the son of the late Benjamin Black and Gertrude Creech Black of Columbia. He was born April 5, 1936 in Barnwell, SC. He is survived by brother Julian Black (Joan), Ruby Rease and Jeanette Jennings (William). Olin is survived by his loving wife of 36 years Shirley M. Black. He is also survived by his children Tony Black, Michelle Wadford (Eddie), Greg Edwards, Lisa Rivers (Matthew) and Cheryl Freeman (Rex), Grandchildren, Trent Black, Summer, Sarah and Trustin Wadford, Ashley and Eric James, Brittany Paitsel (Doug), Bailey Edwards, Jessica Gunter (Zeke), Katie Coleman (Jordan) and Bryce and Dylan Freeman. Olin was predeceased by daughter Kathy Hatfield and grandson Jared Black. He has 6 loving great-grandchildren. His greatest joy was for the love of his family and giving to others. He loved his RV at the beach and spent as much time as he could at Ocean Lakes. He also enjoyed fishing and reading. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Lexington, the Keystone Cops at Jamil Temple and Cayce Masonic Lodge #384. He served with the South Carolina Air National Guard for 21 years before retiring as a Master Sgt. in 1975. He was deployed for one tour of active duty in Spain during the Berlin Crisis in 1960. After retiring from the SCANG, Olin joined Rheem Manufacturing where he held several managerial positions before leaving to pursue his ambition to own and operate a tire and automotive business. In 1982, Olin and Shirley opened Black's Tire and Automotive Center managing a successful business for 22 years prior to selling in 2004. He then spent 13 years with Dick Smith Automotive before permanently retiring in 2018. The family would like to thank Dr. Steve Madden with Lexington Oncology, his nurse Kelly and Heartstrings Hospice for the kindness and wonderful care during this time. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 one and a half hours prior to services from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Lexington with the service to follow at 1:00 p.m.. at the church. Memorials may be given to First Baptist Church Senior High Missions, 415 Barr Rd., Lexington, SC 29072. Entombment will follow at Bush River Memorial Gardens, Old Bush River Rd. Columbia. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo is assisting the family. Please share memories at

