Olin C. Scott III COLUMBIA - Olin C. Scott III, a life-long resident of Columbia, SC, died unexpectedly at the age of 37. Olin was born 11/10/1982 to Craig Scott and Ruthann Longhurst. He graduated from Airport High School followed by graduating USC of Aiken in 2012 with a degree in Management while studying in Europe and worked as a manager at Fed/Ex. Olin was a devoted Clemson fan. He enjoyed his family. He was a prolific fisherman, impressive bowler, and loved animals. He was a spiritual man. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all that knew him. Olin was survived by his parents, stepfather Tom Longhurst; sisters Corrinne Scott Miller (Patrick) and Alexandra Scott; paternal grandmother Nancy Scott; nieces Alanna and Delaney Miller; aunts Cathryn Irby, Lisa Mallory (Danny), Carol Browder, Tina Fry (Tony), Kathy Scott and many cousins. Olin was predeceased by his grandparents, Olin C. Scott, Sr. and George and Ruth Maple and Uncle N. Randolph (Randy) Scott. A graveside memorial service is scheduled for Saturday morning, 2020-08-22 at 11:00 a.m., at Dust to Dust Cemetery, 205 Nulty Crossing, Swansea, SC. Pastor Joshua Knott will officiate. Memorial donations may be made to American Diabetes Association and Pawmetto Lifeline.



