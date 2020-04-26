Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olin Davis Taylor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Olin Davis Taylor COLUMBIA - Olin Davis Taylor of Columbia passed away from heart failure at his home on April 16th he was 72. Olin was born on May 26, 1947 in Dentsville, SC to Charles and Agnes Taylor. He was the middle son of three boys. Olin was married to Carolyn "Frit" Fromm and they had 4 children Angie, Debbie, Dave and Jason. He was a route salesman and union delegate for Merita Bread and IBC union until retiring in 1999. He loved to cook, fish and camp with family and friends especially at Edisto, SC and was an avid gamecock, panthers and Nascar fan. He never met a stranger and always had a funny story to tell. Olin is survived by wife Carolyn "Frit", daughter Debbie Lewis, son Jason and his wife Kellie, grandson Jarrod, brother Charles Taylor and his fur babies Campbell, Isabella, and Maggie May. He was predeceased by his Father Charles Taylor and Mother Agnes Love, daughter Angie, son Dave and Diamond. Per Olin's wishes there will not be a service but a private celebration to spread his ashes in the Atlantic Ocean at Edisto beach on a later date. Please in lieu of flowers, donate to your local animal shelter. Olin Taylor was a hilarious and hardworking man who loved his family and friends. He would often quote the Movies Cool Hand Luke telling you to "Get your mind right" and Goodfellas saying "What do want from me" He will be forever missed and lovingly remembered.

