Olive Calhoun CAMDEN, SC - Olive Calhoun of Camden, SC, passed away under the full Hunter's moon on October 13, 2019. She was born and raised in West Texas, the daughter of Mary Ruth Boone and Norman Meador. Her memory is kept alive in the hearts of her three beautiful grandchildren, three children, her eternally patient, selfless and loving husband Tim, and his three children. Olive dedicated her life to nurturing family, friends, and the local community. She directed the Healing Arts Program at the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County, and served as a healing arts facilitator for Kershaw Health oncology patients. Olive graciously supported clients from the Mental Health Association of Kershaw County, Kershaw County Board of Disabilities, Art Behind Bars, and the Kershaw County Council on Aging. A memorial service will be held at two o'clock this Saturday, October 19, at the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County, Douglas Reed House. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County and the South Carolina Aquarium Sea Turtle Care Center.

Published in The State on Oct. 18, 2019

