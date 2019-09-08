Olive Johnston Merritt COLUMBIA - Olive Johnston Merritt, daughter of the late Dr. John Blassingame Johnston and Alma McCoy Johnston, died Thursday, August 29, 2019. She was born October 18, 1918 in St. George, SC. After graduating from Furman University, she married James Osmond Merritt, Jr. of Greenville, SC in 1938. They were married for 69 years before his death in 2007. Olive and James were charter members of Trenholm Road United Methodist Church. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James, her brothers, and a sister. She is survived by her sons, Dr. James O. Merritt III (Ginny) of Myrtle Beach, SC and Robert Johnston Merritt (Faye) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; her grandsons, Dr. James O. Merritt IV (Jennifer), Dr. William M. Merritt (Nikki), Dr. Robert S. Merritt (Kelli), Robert J. Merritt Jr., and Michael D. Merritt (Jaime); and her great-grandchildren, Kai, Aiden, Olivia, McIver, JuliAnna, Jenna, Amelia, and Eliza. Memorials may be made to Trenholm Road United Methodist Church, 3401 Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC 29204 or a . Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:15 until 2:15 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Sept. 8, 2019