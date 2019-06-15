Olivia Marie Matheson-Brazell (1992 - 2019)
Service Information
Powers Funeral Home
832 Ridgeway Rd
Lugoff, SC
29078
(803)-408-8711
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Powers Funeral Home
832 Ridgeway Rd
Lugoff, SC 29078
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Powers Funeral Home
832 Ridgeway Rd
Lugoff, SC 29078
View Map
Obituary
Olivia Marie Matheson-Brazell ELGIN A memorial service for Olivia Marie Matheson-Brazell, 26, will be held on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Olivia died on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of Lonnie Dean Brazell and Angela Matheson Cesa. Surviving are her parents, Dean Brazell (Angela Branham) of Elgin and Angela Cesa (Chris) of Illinois; brothers, Thomas Dean Brazell, Carson Gage Peake, Bryson Tyler Peake, Aris Cesa, Aiden Cesa, Xander Cesa, Xane Cesa, and Xaaryn Cesa; brother, Shawn L. Branham; paternal grandparents, Lonnie and Virgie Brazell; aunts, Amanda Brazell Davis and Ashley Dorman; and uncle, Lonnie Brazell, Jr. (Vivian) of GA.. She predeceased by maternal grandparents, Linda Dorman and Michael Matheson. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on June 15, 2019
