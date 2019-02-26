Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Olivia Grace Mazzell LEXINGTON - 6 year old Olivia Grace Mazzell of Lexington, born January 26, 2013 spread her wings early Saturday Morning February 23, 2019 in her mother and fathers arms at Palmetto Health Children's Hospital. Olivia was a beautiful spirit who never knew a stranger. Olivia was such a happy child with such love for life. Whether she was at the zoo, taking a walk, playing outside, feeding the birds or playing with her dinosaur toys. She also enjoyed swinging on her swing, lying in the grass with her mommy while watching the stars and cuddling and singing songs with her daddy. She had such a love and beautiful happy energy about her, no matter what the occasion. Another favorite of Olivia's was her love for music and everything about it whether it was playing it, singing, making up songs, and DANCING. She owned many instruments and enjoyed playing them. Among those instruments was an electric guitar, which she was looking forward to taking lessons. Olivia was diagnosed with an aggressive rare inoperable brain tumor called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma also known as DIPG on August 27, 2018. Olivia was a hero to so many and fought bravely for six months. Surviving are her parents, Heather Hiett and Chance Mazzell of Lexington; sister, Nevaeh Mazzell; maternal grandparents, "Grammy" Lynette Young and Roe Young "Roe Roe" of Lexington; Todd Smith "pop pop" of Capon Bridge, WV; Aunt Cayman Young of Leesville; Uncle Justin Whetzel of WV; Kathy Basile "Nana", and Angelo Basile "Lo Lo" of Irmo; Danny Mazzell "papa Root", Lori Mazzell "Nana Laurie" of York; uncles, Danny Mazzell Jr. "Uncle Root" of Monks Corner, Uncle Guy Mazzell of York , and Ramzi Dalloul of Irmo, Great-Grandmother, Earlease "Mimi" Heath of Columbia. Olivia was preceded in death by her maternal Grandfather, Allen Willis Hiett. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Go Fund Me for Olivia Grace Mazzell or to Pediatric Children's Cancer Research.

