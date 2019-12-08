Ollie M. Burrell

Ollie M. Burrell WINNSBORO, SC - Mrs. Ollie M. Burrell, 89, of Winnsboro, SC passed away on Dec. 4, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memories her son: Lonnie J. Burrell (Selma) Charlotte, NC; Granddaughter: Chant'e N. Burrell, Chicago, IL,: Sister: Mary Searcy, Stockbridge, Ga. Funeral services will be1:00 pm (12noon viewing) Monday Dec. 9, 2019, @ Morris Creek Baptist Church, with burial in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday Dec. 8, 2019 from 2:00 to 7pm @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180. Condolences may be sent to russellccutchen.net.
Published in The State on Dec. 8, 2019
