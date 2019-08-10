Neill O'Donnell Bultman, Jr. SALUDA- Neill passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019 in Saluda, NC after a lengthy illness. Neill, the son of the late Neill O'D and Angela Roche Bultman, was born in Columbia, SC on January 26, 1940. He was raised in Columbia and resided there until his retirement when he moved to his log cabin in Saluda, NC. Neill was a Citadel graduate and served as a 2ndLt in the U.S. Army until his father's death when he returned to Columbia to take over the family's business, Neill O'D Bultman Insurance Agency. After growing the business, he became a co-founder of Bultman/Bell and Associates with offices in Columbia and Greenville. Neill was a kind, generous and true "Southern Gentlemen". He enjoyed hunting and sailing in his younger years; in the last 20 years he became an accomplished wood turner, motorcycle rider, RV camper and an avid dog lover. If the dogs couldn't go, he wouldn't go! Throughout his life, he participated in several charitable organizations; most recently, he served on the Board of the Saluda Senior Center and organized the Bell ringers for the Salvation Army in Saluda. Neill is survived by his wife of 20 years, Karen Burns Bultman; his sisters, Trisha (Charles) McCallum (Columbia, SC), Angela (Parker) Barnes (Beaufort, SC); sons, Sam (Whitney) Burns (Asheville), Jimmy (Kristi) Gibbs (Columbia), Neill Bultman, III (Asheville); and daughter, Angela Meek. Grandchildren include Henry and Emilyn Burns, Tuller and Alden Gibbs, Brandy Hemion and Alan Morgan. Surviving dogs, Obo and Eli; and predeceased by his most beloved dog, Moses. A memorial/celebration of life service will be held August 15, 2019 at 11:30 at The Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration, Saluda, NC, where he was a member. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Saluda Senior Center, 64 Greenville St., Saluda, NC 28773; or to the wonderful people at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, PO Box 336, Forest City, NC 28043. Condolences to the family can be made at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com
Published in The State on Aug. 10, 2019