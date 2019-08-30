Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Opal Blume. View Sign Service Information Main Location (Uptown Lexington) - Lexington 301 North Main Street Lexington , NC 27292 (336)-248-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

Opal Blume LEXINGTON - Opal Munday "Bobo" Blume passed on August 27, 2019 at the age of 95 (or 95 and 1/2 as she was fond of saying in her last months). Born on February 12, 1924 in Granite Falls, North Carolina, Opal graduated from Kannapolis High School. She lived a long and full life, probably because she rarely held things in and almost always let people know exactly what she was thinking (or maybe it was because of the apple she literally ate every day of her adult life). While she resided the last few years of her life in an assisted living facility in Lexington, North Carolina, she considered Myrtle Beach her home. Opal and her husband John (or Johnny as she called him) lived in Myrtle Beach for more than forty years where they owned and operated the Blue Bay Motel at 1204 N. Ocean Boulevard. She loved the Beach and shortly before she died Opal said she wanted to feel the sand between her toes one more time. Her spirit and spunk never gave out, but her heart finally did. She was a fantastic Southern cook (skills she learned from her mother Lexie Kirby Munday) and carried a strong fashion sense to the very end. She loved sewing and various crafts, the Church Circles she participated in over the years, and her family. She is pre-deceased by her husband Johnny, who died in 2011 at age 89 and her great-grandson Lee Lowery. She is survived by her children Pamela Blume Leonard (Charles Leonard) and John Blume (Drucy Glass) and grandchildren Ashley Webb, Allison Webb, Hank Blume and Casey Duffy, great grandchildren Alex and Alyssa Henry as well as her sister, Janice Haithcock. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, people can make contributions to The Lee Project at Georgia State University, named for her great grandson Lee who was killed during an armed robbery. The Lee Project provides scholarships to students who have overcome diversity in their lives and need funding in order to attend Georgia State. Contributions can be made at

