Ophelia T. Johnson WINNSBORO - Mrs. Ophelia T. Johnson passed away on Aug. 10, 2020. She is survived by her husband; Frank, sons; Floyd, Samuel, Calvin, Frank, Ferlen, Otis, and Bruce; her two sisters, Jessie Lee Glover, and Idena Harwell; her two brothers, James and Lovon Thomas; her grandchildren, and a host of loving nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Fr. Aug. 14, 2020 @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home Chapel, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180 with a private burial. Condolences can be sent to www.russellmccutchen.net