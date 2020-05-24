Ophie Hyatt Atkinson SUMTER - Ophie Hyatt Atkinson was born on January 8, 1926 and died on May 22, 2020. Born in Sumter, she was the daughter of the late Frashier Wheeler Hyatt and the late Eliza Elizabeth Campbell Hyatt. Ophie was the youngest of eight children. She was a past member of Grace Baptist Church in Sumter, SC and was a current member of Union United Methodist Church in Irmo. She was a member of the Aline Leitner Sunday School Class and sang with the Spirited Singers. She also attended the St. Andrews Shepherd Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, Prody Reed "PR" Atkinson. Surviving are her sons, Reed Atkinson (Martha) of Summerville, Otis Atkinson (Judy) of Sumter; her daughter, Janice Hall (Wayne) of Columbia; three granddaughters, Julie Atkinson and Lori Aamold (Chris) all of Sumter and Graham Marie Atkinson of Charlotte, NC; and two great-grandchildren, Ryan Aamold and Ashley Grace Aamold. A private graveside service will be held in the Sumter Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff of National Health Care Lexington and Abbey Road Hospice for their loving care of Ophie. Memorials may be made to Union United Methodist Church, 7582 Woodrow St., Irmo, SC 29063. Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.



