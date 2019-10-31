Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Oradell Jones Dickson. View Sign Service Information Freay Funeral Home - Mayville 139 S Erie Street Mayville , NY 14757 (716)-753-7144 Send Flowers Obituary

Oradell Jones Dickson MAYVILLE, NY Oradell Jones Dickson, 75, of Sumter, SC, died Friday, October 25, 2019 at her daughters' home in Mayville, NY, with family at her side. She was born December 7, 1943 in Hartsville, SC, the daughter of the late Willie I. and Lucia Mae Campbell Jones. Oradell had been a seamstress for Charm House in Sumter SC. She loved the Lord, sewing, working with her flowers among other things, spending time with her grandchildren. She was the Rock of the family. Words cannot express what a wonderful mama, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend she was to all, and whom she loved very much. Oradell is survived by her husband; Charlie Dickson of Sumter, SC, four children; Rebecca (Dennis) Syper of Mayville, NY, Joe A. Hilton of Sumter, SC, Deborah (Robert) Howard of Sumter, SC, and Mark D. Hilton of Sumter, SC, nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; one brother; Jimmie Jones of Sumerton, SC, one sister; Rachel Byerly of Harrisburg, NC and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers; Richard and Larry Jones, and two sisters; Lilly Mae Hancock and Vonnie Risinger. At Oradell's request there will be no services observed. A private celebration of life will take place at the convenience of the family. To leave a remembrance or to post condolences to the family, please visit

