Oral Wise RALEIGH, NC - Oral Wise, 67, passed away unexpectedly Monday, August 19, 2019 in Raleigh, NC. Oral was born March 1, 1952 in Florence, SC to the late Joseph Lonnie Wise and Pearlie Mae Yarborough Wise.He was a graduate of Hannah Pamplico High School, Francis MarionUniversity, and Pheiffer University where he received his MBAand Masters degree in Health Administration in 1998. As a dedicated member of the WakeMed Hospital family since 1988, Oral was currently Executive Director, Ambulatory and Support Services. He was also active in the Miss North Carolina / Miss America scholarship organization and a certified pageant judge in North and South Carolina. Surviving are his partner of 41 years, Bobby Clark of Raleigh; his brothers, Harry Wise, Coward, SC; Allen Wise, Florence, SC; Willie (Landa) Wise,Pamplico, SC; his sisters, Blondell Turner, Lexington, NC; Mary (Edd) Poston, Pamplico, SC; Wilma Caraway, Coward, SC; and Nellie Gaskins of Lake City, SC; along with many nieces and nephews of which he cared deeply. Oral is predeceased by his parents and brothers Ervin Wise and Alex Wise. One of Oral's greatest pleasures was the privilege of working with his large and extended family at WakeMed for over 31 years. A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, August 24,2019 at Bryan-Lee Funeral Chapel, 831 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh. The family will receive friends from 1:00 2:00 PM, Saturday at thefuneral home. There will also be a memorial service in South Carolina for Oral at a later date to be announced. While Oral loved flowers and they are most appreciated, his family would like to request that memorials be considered to theSPCA of Wake County, 200 Petfinder Lane, Raleigh, NC 27603, where he and Bobby had adopted two wonderful companion animals. Online condolences may be made to

