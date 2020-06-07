Orangie M. Williams IRMO A private, immediate family only graveside service for Orangie M. Williams, 97 of Irmo, will be held Sunday, June 7, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. in Bush River Memorial Gardens. The Reverend M. Fred De Foor, Jr. will officiate. Orangie was born in Gaston County, NC on August 10, 1922, and passed away on June 3, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Lovell L. Hutto and Lillie McKinney Hutto. She graduated from Mt. Zion Institute in Winnsboro, SC, and received an Associate's Degree from Draughon's Business College in Columbia SC. She was a former member of Killian Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday School Teacher, Training Union Director, and President of W.M.U. She was presently a member of St. Andrews Baptist Church, where she was a member of Joy Singers and the Faith Sunday School Class. She was married to Woodrow W. Williams, the love of her life for 58 years up to the time of his passing in 1999. She loved the Lord and was dedicated to him, to her husband, to her children, to her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She showed her love through service and prayer in the early years of her life. In the later years, the service was less which was not her choice but the love and the prayers only grew stronger as her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren can attest. She was a prayer warrior and the last living member of a very strong prayer group which are now all rejoicing in Heaven. She was not afraid of dying as she knew a place had been prepared for her so she wrote: "Please do not grieve for me. I have loved and been loved and I have had a very full life. Now I am ready to meet my Lord. My love to all my family and friends.", Orangie Survivors include her son, Tim Williams (Kathy); grandchildren, Jonathan Williams, Chase Williams (Grace), Victoria Williams, Ken Lake, Jr., LTC Bryan Lake (Stephanie) and Dr. Russell Lake (Christina); great-grandchildren, Matthew, Abby, Kensley, William, Jonathan, Ella Grace, Ansleigh, and Hamilton Lake. Preceded in death by her late husband, Woodrow W. Williams; daughter, Sharon Lake, and son-in-law, Ken Lake. Memorials may be made to St. Andrews Baptist Church, 230 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29210. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 7, 2020.