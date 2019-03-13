Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Orena P. Schwartz WEST COLUMBIA Orena P. Schwartz, born December 7, 1941 to James and Lora Phillips, was raised on her family's farm in Travelers Rest, SC. As one of eleven children, she was proud of her roots. She loved sharing stories of life working on the farm together. The foundation of strong work ethic her parents instilled would follow her all her life. A devoted wife, she married Willie Schwartz and made her home in Columbia in 1971. During her extensive career as a caregiver, she formed special bonds with each of the families she attended. Her heart and life's mission was serving others, and we are all made better by her selfless example. The light of her life was spending quality time with her precious grandson. She is survived by her beloved son, Jason Stepp (Jennifer); grandson, Hudson; siblings, Margaret Ann Harrison, Mary Frances McDonald, Annie Louise McCall, Doris Deloris Bailey, and Earl Phillips along with many other family and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; siblings, James Phillips, Mattie McDonald, Genevieve Phillips, C. L. Phillips, and Robert Phillips. Although our loss is tremendous, we remember her unwavering faith in her Lord and Savior and take comfort knowing she was greeted in Heaven, "Well done, good and faithful servant."In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Brookland UMC, 541 Meeting St., West Columbia, SC 29169. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Caughman- Harman Funeral Home, 503 North Lake Drive,Lexington, SC 29072. A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 1:00 PM at Brookland United Methodist Church, 541 Meeting Street, West Columbia, SC 29169.

5400 Bush River Rd

Columbia , SC 29212

