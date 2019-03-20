Oscar Claude Murray, Jr. LEXINGTON - A memorial service for Oscar Claude Murray, Jr., 95, who passed away on March 17, 2019 will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 in the Club House at The Village at Southlake, 123 Gibson Road, Lexington, SC. Mr. Murray was born October 27, 1923 in Columbia the son of Oscar C. Murray, Sr. and Alma Cecilia Hayes Murray. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy, and retired as a Design Engineer from the Naval Shipyard in Charleston. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sons, David Wayne Murray and Douglas Robert Murray. Survivors include his wife of 74 years, Mildred Louise Rawls Murray, a daughter, Carol Alma Krakoff, sons, Donald C. Murray, Marvin P. Murray( Angela), grandchildren, Michael Murray, Brian Murray, Alexander Murray, Jenna Murray Burford ( Kevin), Amy Stevens Duttera (Tony), Ashley Koby (Stephanie), six great-grandchildren, a brother, James Olin Murray (Marjorie), and extended family members, Cecilia Smith Koby, Laura Leitner Murray, Timothy Koby, and Katie Lichtey (Jonas). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Duke Cancer Institute, 710 W. Main Street, Suite 200, Durham, NC 27701. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 20, 2019