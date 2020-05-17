Osfred Boston COLUMBIA, SC - Graveside services for Osfred Boston will be 3PM Monday, May 18, 2020, at Manning Cemetery in Pinewood, SC. The family will receive friends from 3-5PM Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Palmer Memorial Chapel in Columbia, SC. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect. Osfred Boston transitioned Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his residence in Columbia. Born in Charleston, SC, he was eldest of four children born to the late Rev. Benjamin Pleasant Boston Sr. and Ineatha Gathers Boston. A 1969 graduate of Manchester High School he later attended SC State College (now University). A man of eclectic interest, he was employed in many different industries. After working in the transportation, banking and manufacturing industries, he found his calling in food services as a sous chef. Surviving are his wife, Pamela Glover; 5 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; 2 sisters: Theophila Boston (Alphonso) Murray and Babette Boston; 1 nephew Marquis Boston; and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.PalmerMemorialChapel.com for additional information.
Published in The State on May 17, 2020.