Otis Samuel Boan, Jr. CHERAW - Otis Samuel Boan, Jr., "Sammy", died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Sammy was born on February 10, 1952 in Bennettsville, SC, and grew up in Cheraw, SC. He was the son of the late Otis Samuel Boan, Sr. and Maxine Hendrick Boan. Sammy was a graduate of Cheraw High School and the University of South Carolina. He retired in 2017 from the family business in the Consumer Finance Industry. He was a board member of American Services, Inc., a company co-founded by his late father. Sammy served his community as a South Carolina State Senator for two years. He was the former president of the Greenville Touchdown Club, gave generously to the GHS Children's Hospital and the Make-a-Wish Foundation, and loved his new church home at St. Paul's Anglican Church. Sammy's greatest love was his family. He was affectionately known as PaPa to his grandchildren: Elle, Mary Margaret, Virginia, and Lucy. He enjoyed cooking, spending time at Lake Hartwell and his hometown of Cheraw, entertaining friends, and Gamecock football. He is survived by his wife, Ellen Rushing Boan, and their children, Kimberly Howard (Billy) and Blair Boan (Miranda), and four grandchildren, all of Greenville, SC. Sammy is also survived by many loving family members and friends, all of whom meant the world to him. Sammy and his family would like to thank his medical team in Atlanta and in Greenville, especially his caregivers Trish Pierce and Elaine Wilson, and his nurse Paige Horton. Visitation will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, 639 North Main Street, in Greenville, SC. The funeral service will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Anglican Church, 304 East Camperdown Way, in Greenville, SC. A private entombment will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Anglican Church, 304 East Camperdown Way, Greenville, SC 29601, or the Children's Hospital of the Greenville Health System, 701 Grove Rd., Greenville, SC 29605. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting

639 North Main Street

Greenville , SC 29601

