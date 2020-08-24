1/1
Otis Carter
Otis Earl Carter IRMO - A graveside service for Otis Earl Carter, 83, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel. Mr. Carter died Saturday, August 22, 2020. Born in Richmond, VA, he was a son of the late Ottie Vincent Carter and Margie Louise Burton Carter. In 1954, he started in the Marines then transferred to the Army, serving in Vietnam, and later retired. Mr. Carter worked as an Aviation Sheet Metal Mechanic for Lockheed Martin. Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Bobbie Ouzts Carter; sons, Donald E. Carter, Billy E. Carter (Amy), and Vincent E. Carter (Chrystal); brother, Eddie W. Carter; eight grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com

Published in The State on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
06:30 - 08:30 PM
Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork
AUG
26
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Fort Jackson National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork
7600 WOODROW ST
Irmo, SC 29063
8037322211
