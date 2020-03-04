Otis Jerome Raley WEST COLUMBIA Otis Jerome Raley, 79, passed away February 29, 2020. He was born on December 15, 1940 in Kershaw, SC, to the late Redic Jerome Raley and Helen Horton Raley. Jerome was a welding and fabrication instructor and worked as a Real Estate agent for numerous years. Jerome enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was truly a master of all trades and passed his knowledge on to his sons. Jerome was a Deacon at King Grove Baptist Church. He proudly served his country in Vietnam with the US Air Force. His survivors include his wife, of 30 years, Lee Raley; sons, Tracy Jerome (Anita) Raley, Chad (Carol Ann) Rawls and Ty (Nicki) Rawls. Jerome is also survived by his sisters, Bonnie (Larry) Jordan, Nora Furtick and also by his beloved dog, Abby Rose. Jerome is preceded in death by his brother, John Raley. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 1:00PM at King Grove Baptist Church, Swansea, SC 29160. The funeral service will follow at 2:30PM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family. Online register at barr-price.com BARR-PRICE FUNERAL HOMES 803-532-4411
Published in The State on Mar. 4, 2020