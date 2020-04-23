Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Otis Sessions. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Service 11:00 AM Spears Creek Baptist Church 116 Spears Creek Church Lane Elgin , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Otis Sessions ELGIN - Otis Sessions 81, of Elgin, widower of Faye Sessions, has now been reunited with her in their heavenly home. They were married almost 50 years until her death in 2018. Knowing that on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 he joined his Lord and Savior and was reunited with our Momma brings comfort to our hearts. Daddy has lived with a broken heart since he lost the love of his life. We will forever love and miss them both. Daddy leaves behind a legacy of an enormous loving and caring heart. He was born in 1938 in Pontiac, SC to the late Clyburn Sessions and Bernice Sessions Medlin. Daddy joined the United States Air Force in 1954 and was first stationed at Lowery Air Force Base in Denver, CO. While serving at Lowery AFB, Daddy was a member of the Fire Brigade, received his GED and did a tour in Iceland. While in Iceland he met and married Shirley Ettleman with whom he had three children. In 1965, Daddy returned to South Carolina and began working in the construction industry where he worked for Drake Construction and Craig Construction. Daddy was a member of Spears Creek Baptist Church where he met and married Sandra Faye Sessions and they had three children together. Later, Daddy would go to work for his cousin and best friend Larry Tucker at Tucker Electric. Daddy went to night school at Midlands Technical College and received an Associate's Degree in Electrical Studies. He retired after more than 45 years of hard work and dedication. Daddy was a dedicated member of Lugoff Masonic Lodge 411, Lugoff Order of the Eastern Star 298, an honorary member of the Pontiac Masonic Lodge and a member of the Jamil Shriners Temple. In his younger years, Daddy had a passion for softball and would play for many organizations. He was also an avid Clemson fan and most notably know around the Kershaw County community as "the man in the orange hat." Daddy is survived by his two fur babies, Roxie and Ginnie; his children, Randy and Pam Sessions, Wendy and Gerald Goff, Robert and Georgenna Sessions, Cindy and Jeff Yasmine, Karla Smith and April Sessions. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Shirley and Justin, Ashley and Ray, Jessica and Michael, John and Kayla, Jacob and Autumn, Heather and Ryan, JR, Jeremy and Mandy, Katie and Robert, Nikki and Jonathan, Megan and Dustin, Justin, Becky, Cristin, Noah, Amber and Shaun, Shirley and Shane, Melinda, Ryan, Tiffany and Mark, Nathan, Christal and Jimmy, Jason and Susan, Ashley and Ryan. Daddy is also survived by 37 great grandchildren; and a step-sister, JoAnn Alston (Frank). Daddy is predeceased by his beloved wife, Faye Sessions; his parents, Clyburn Sessions and Bernice Sessions Medlin (Dalton); his brother, Robert Sessions; his stepbrother, Leonard Medlin; his sister, Betty Jean Black; his stepsister, Mary Livingston; and his grandsons, Mikey Adams and Robert Sessions Jr. In light of the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the service for family and close friends will be held at 11 o'clock, Saturday, April 25th, at Spears Creek Baptist Church, 116 Spears Creek Church Lane, Elgin. Pastor Greg Sweet will officiate the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. We would like to thank Daddy's doctors and medical staff for their excellent care. Dr. Ian Smith, the staff of Palmetto Cardiology, Dr. Grimes of Lexington Medical Group and Avalon Hospice Group. We would also like to thank Pastor Sweet and Carl and Mary Brown who has walked by Daddy's side through this journey since August 2019. Your love, prayers, visits and calls have been felt. We love you. Memories and condolences may be shared at

