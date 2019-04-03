Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Otis Suite. View Sign

Otis D. Suite LEXINGTON - Otis D. Suite, 80, of Lexington, husband of Hyacinth June Suite passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was born on March 1, 1939 in Lake City SC to the late Silas and Palmus Coker Suite. In addition to his wife of 57 years, he is survived by two daughters, Michelle Goodwin (Alex) and Stephany Noel Suite; one son, Otis Dexter Suite Jr. (Kris); six grandchildren, Joshua David Suite, Carrie Elizabeth Goodwin, Kiersten Alyssa Suite, Alex Blane Goodwin Jr., Tracie Goodwin Bradacs and Bryce Reynolds; three sisters, JoAnn Sharpe (Laverne), Jean Loftis, and Sheree Spears (Dick); two brothers, Cecil Suite (Robbie) and Peter Suite (Lorraine). Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday April 4, 2019 at St. David Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Entombment will follow in Southland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the . Otis will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was greatly loved. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

