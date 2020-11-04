Ova Marie Edwards CrouchSeptember 11, 1925 - November 1, 2020Irmo, South Carolina - Ova Marie Edwards Crouch, 95, of West Columbia, SC passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the Jenni-Lynn assisted living facility following a period of declining health. Ova was born in Nail, Arkansas on September 11, 1925, the red-haired daughter of the late David Crockett and Mary Eliza Reed Edwards.She was a true "steel magnolia" as a devoted wife, mother and beloved grandmother, combining her dedicated strength of character and amazing grit when moving from the Ozark Mountains leaving her family behind for a new life with her soldier husband, Ben, and joining him in Columbia, SC as they lovingly raised their growing family.A proud Charter Member and longstanding matriarch of Platt Springs United Methodist Church, Ova prided herself on her independence to balance her quiet home life as a working mother at Dixie Laundry, GE production plant and finally Olympia Mills where she was a book/timekeeper before retiring in 1980. Her focus was always to make a better life for her and Ben's two sons and their extended families over the years.In addition to her parents, Ova was predeceased by her husband Ben in 1999 and her brothers Everett, Olin, Virgil Edwards and her sisters Barbara Fults and Grace Patton – all of Santa Maria, California.She is survived by her loving sons, Jerry (Rick) and Marty (Susan) and her precious grandchildren Tori, Austin (Lauren) and Conor along with her remaining beloved brother, Vernon in Nipomo, California.The family will receive friends and family from 12:00 to 1:00pm on November 6, 2020 at Platt Springs United Methodist Church, with a memorial service following at 1:00pm. Interment will be at a private service at Southland Memorial Gardens in West Columbia.Suggested memorials in Ova's name and memory can be made to Platt Springs Church for the Unified Budget.